COVID-19 Wednesday: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the north country.
St. Lawrence County announced it’s first positive test on a resident Wednesday. Health officials said the infected person had been self-isolating since symptoms began and is now in isolation.
Officials are getting in touch with anyone who may have been in contact with the person.
As of Wednesday, the health department said there are 31 people in the county in quarantine.
Approximately 234 people have been tested, 130 tests have come back negative, while 103 are still pending.
The 2 people in Jefferson County who tested positive for the new coronavirus remain in mandatory isolation.
As of Wednesday, there are 170 people in the county who are in precautionary quarantine. There are 8 people in mandatory quarantine.
So far, 303 people in Jefferson County have been tested for COVID-19.
There have been 106 negative test results and another 195 tests are pending.
Lewis County Public Health reported Wednesday that there are still no confirmed COVID-19 cases there.
Officials say 50 people have been tested. Twenty-three of them tested negative for the disease and officials are awaiting results for 27 others.
Officials say 35 people are under precautionary quarantine.
More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases have been counted across the state as of Wednesday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his daily news conference, said the peak is expected in three weeks, but the state is still projected to need 140,000 hospital beds, 40,000 of which will be in intensive care.
He also said there is evidence that New York’s drastic measures to reduce people’s exposure to the coronavirus are working.
With schools closed, students across the state are being taught online. But, for some parts of the north country, that's a challenge.
At the Walker Center for Cancer Care at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center, special precautions are being taken for cancer patients, especially since COVID-19 can wreak havoc on someone with a compromised immune system.
Speaking of SMC, nurses have been fielding COVID-19 questions called in by the public. They’ve been busy.
We also talked with an Ogdensburg couple living in Italy, a country that’s in lockdown because of COVID-19.
There were some positive stories of how the north country is coping with the pandemic.
Local leaders met Wednesday in the Jefferson County legislative chambers to coordinate efforts when it comes to COVID-19 response.
A group unloaded a van full of TVs, DVDs and radios for the elderly at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
One Watertown restaurant is serving up soup free of charge.
Local grocers have items you often can’t find at big-box stores. So while the products are helping customers, the customers are helping local businesses.
