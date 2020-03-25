Free soups, stews offered at Watertown restaurant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Watertown restaurant is serving up soup free of charge.
Pete's Trattoria off Arsenal Street has started what it calls "the stone soup project."
Folks lined up Wednesday to grab a quart.
Every Wednesday at 4 o'clock, chef and owner Geoffrey Puccia will be serving different soups and stews at no cost.
Instead, if you'd like, you can donate to an organization they choose each week.
This week that's St. Anthony's church, getting more than 600 in donations from those who stopped by.
"You can't control what's going on in the world right now but you can control how you react to it and this is just one way I wanted to contribute and just show the community that we are all in this together and it's great to see people come out," said Puccia.
Pete's is one of many local restaurants which have had to lay off their employees, so any help there is volunteer.
Next week the restaurant plans to collect donations for the Watertown Urban Mission.
