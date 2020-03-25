Herbert L. “Herbie” Enslow, 80, of Russell

Herbie was born March 31, 1939 in Russell, a son of the late Howard and Dorothy (Basford) Enslow. He attended Knox-Memorial Central until the 8th grade but later earned his G.E.D. Herbie was a custodian at Knox-Memorial Central from 1977 until 1989 when the Edwards and Russell School Districts Consolidated, at which time he worked for Edwards-Knox until his retirement in 2001. On June 1, 1968, Herbie was united in marriage to Carole Hewlett. Prior to his time as a custodian, Herbie worked for Wayne’s Feed Store in Canton during the 1960’s and 70’s.