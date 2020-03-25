Listen: nurses bring “that calming presence” to virus fears

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the last 10 days, nurses at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown have been fielding COVID-19 questions called in by the public. They’ve been busy.
What do they do? First, they figure out whether the person on the other end of the phone has the warning signs of COVID-19 and needs to be seen or tested; and if not, what other treatment they may need.
Mostly though, the nurses find themselves answering questions, lots of questions, from a nervous public. 7 News spoke with one of the nurses answering the phones, Jilayne Salisbury, a veteran registered nurse whose usual job is overseeing the hospital’s outpatient clinics.
Click on the arrow below to listen to our conversation with Jilayne. Note that it’s been edited for time. And if you need to call, the resource line number is 315-755-3100.
Other north country hospitals, including Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Hospital, have also set up hotlines for COVID-19 calls.
