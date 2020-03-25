Local community leaders meet about COVID-19 response

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Local leaders met Wednesday in the Jefferson County legislative chambers to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to COVID-19 response.
County and city officials, hospital administrators, Fort Drum's command team and public health representatives were on hand.
"Our medical facilities are stepping up to the plate. Fort Drum is top notch and our medical workers need to continue to provide the stellar service that they are providing right now," said Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray.
At the meeting, hospital administrators laid out details of how their facilities are following the governor’s order to increase capacity by 50 percent.
