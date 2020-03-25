Locally-run stores meeting customer demands

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Big-box grocery stores may have empty shelves, but local grocers are stocked full and ready to help.
The North Country Store in Philadelphia has fresh bread, dairy products, meats, snacks, toys and hygiene products - much of it locally-made.
So while the products are helping customers, the customers are helping local businesses.
"Because the small guys are small, let's all support them and try to keep them busy so they can stay in business so we don't have to go to these big-box stores when we're in trouble," said Matthew Montroy, store manager:
The North Country Store will deliver to the elderly right now.
