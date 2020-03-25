Mel’s Sports History: an interview with Christian Laettner

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - You get extra credit if you watched any of the NCAA tournament game from 1992 between Duke and Kentucky on CBS Saturday.
Christian Laettner hit the game-winning shot in that contest.
I had a chance to interview who many arguably call the greatest college basketball player of all time.
It was October of 2015 when Christian Laettner visited St. Lawrence University.
I had the pleasure of talking to him that weekend. Christian Laettner is the last of a breed, a college basketball superstar who stayed all four years in college, won two national titles at Duke, and then was on the dream team at the 1992 Summer Olympics.
His college career is considered one of the greatest in NCAA history, right behind that of Bill Walton.
He says he has no regrets about staying all four years in college.
With a 30 for 30 documentary on ESPN and entertaining commercials during last season's NCAA tournament, Laettner has undergone a rebirth of sorts.
You can hear from the superstar in the video.
