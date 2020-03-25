Morning Checkup: maternity & COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has a plan for maternity patients during the coronavirus outbreak
Samaritan’s Laurie Fegley outlined that plan during the hospital’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Watch the video for her interview.
Samaritan is allowing one support person per patient. They need to park in the lot at Sherman and Pratt streets and use that entrance, which takes them directly to the unit on the second floor.
Once there, people will be screened for possible exposure to the coronavirus
Fegley also reminded us of Samaritan’s COVID-19 resource line at 315-755-3100. It’s open from 7 a,m, to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.