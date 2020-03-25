Mostly cloudy & close to 50

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday started with temperatures on the chilly side, but it should warm up nicely.
Highs will be in the upper 40s under dry and mostly cloudy skies.
It stays dry overnight and we’ll have partly sunny skies Thursday morning.
Clouds roll in and we’ll likely see rain showers in the afternoon.
Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-50s.
A little mixed precipitation is possible early Friday, but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. It will be rainy over the weekend with a little snow possibly mixing in Saturday morning. Highs will be around 50 both days.
Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-40s. There’s a small chance of snow Monday morning, but the rest of the day should be partly sunny. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday.
