Need resources, info during COVID-19 pandemic? Call 2-1-1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you need help finding resources or information during the pandemic, you can dial 211.
The service is run by the United Way.
Dialing the number will direct you to a call center in Syracuse that has up to date information on things like which nonprofits have the supplies or programs you need, details on school district's meal programs, and the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control.
"If I was just recently laid off and I'm waiting for my SNAP benefits to kick in to be able to purchase food and I have children at home and I'm trying to find a place to get baby formula and diapers, call 211 and they know all the information for the nonprofits in all 3 counties and they'll be able to direct you to the nonprofit that has the right size diapers and the right formula for you," said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way of Northern New York.
You can also visit 211cny.com for information.
