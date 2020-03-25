Need resources, info during COVID-19 pandemic? Call 2-1-1

"If I was just recently laid off and I'm waiting for my SNAP benefits to kick in to be able to purchase food and I have children at home and I'm trying to find a place to get baby formula and diapers, call 211 and they know all the information for the nonprofits in all 3 counties and they'll be able to direct you to the nonprofit that has the right size diapers and the right formula for you," said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way of Northern New York.