No coronavirus cases reported in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health is reporting that there are still no confirmed COVID-19 cases there.
As of around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officials say 50 people have been tested. Twenty-three of them tested negative for the disease and officials are awaiting results for 27 others.
Officials say 35 people are under precautionary quarantine.
Numbers for Jefferson and Lewis counties are typically released in the afternoon. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were two cases in Jefferson County and none reported in St. Lawrence County.
