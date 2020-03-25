Randy J. Cutler, 70, of Norfolk

Born in Potsdam, NY on April 24,1949 to the late Earl R. and Wilda Rabideau Cutler, Randy graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School and attended SUNY Canton. Randy entered the U.S. Air Force and served in Germany from 1968-1972 where he met his wife. Upon his return home, Randy worked for ALCOA in Massena as an electrician, retiring in 2001 after 34 years of service as a supervisor. Randy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and time spent at the beautiful camp he built in Parishville. Randy was also a member of the Cold Springs Hunting Club and Roaring Brook Hunting Club. He was a communicant of St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #2309. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Randy’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Randy J. Cutler.