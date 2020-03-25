St. Lawrence County sheriff responds to emergency, releases mobile app

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe announced Wednesday that he’s responding to the COVID-19 emergency with the release of a mobile app for the sheriff’s office.
The app is available as a free download from the iPhone and Android app stores.
The app’s release will mean the availability of alerts, news, and resources of importance to St. Lawrence County residents and businesses.
This app includes two important COVID-19 resources:
- Sign up for CDC COVID-19 alerts from Settings/Notifications
- Access a COVID-19 feature with links to social media, travel notices, FAQs, and alerts
The Submit a Tip feature enables users to submit a crime tip directly to the sheriff’s office.
Your tip - sent anonymously or with your contact information, along with photos - is confidential.
App users are asked to submit tips regarding ongoing investigations. However, you should call 911 in the case of an emergency.
See full news release below:
