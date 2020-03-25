10th Mountain Division commander discusses Fort Drum, COVID-19 & soldiers in Afghanistan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Major General Brian Mennes, commander of 10th Mountain Division, appeared on 7 News This Evening Wednesday night to discuss COVID-19 developments at Fort Drum.
He said more than 1,000 Fort Drum soldiers will begin coming back from Afghanistan as soon as this weekend.
It's all because U.S. commanders are reducing patrols in Afghanistan because of COVID-19.
Once they come home, the soldiers will be quarantined on post. General Mennes said there are 3,300 spaces at Fort Drum that are quarantine compliant.
