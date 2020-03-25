TVs, DVDs and radios donated to the elderly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Keep Home got a special delivery Wednesday for its residents.
Erin Gardner, along with some helpers, unloaded a van full of TVs, DVDs and radios for the elderly.
Gardner says she is planning on delivering more items later in the week to help residents stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a scary time for everybody. There's a lot of residents that only get things that get donated to them so the more donations the better and it will help make these residents a lot happier during this stressful time," she said.
If you have items you would like to donate you can call Gardner at 315-955-5635.
