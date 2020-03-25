Watertown schools roll out long-term teaching plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Schools are closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, so they have to figure out how to teach their students.
The Watertown City School District is rolling out a long-range plan to educate its more-than 4,000 students.
The district is working to post resources and instructional routines for distance learning on the its website, including ways to connect students to their teachers online. School officials are looking to get laptops into the hands of all students through sixth grade.
One of the stumbling blocks is that 10 percent of families in the district don't have reliable internet, so the district is working on a way to set up Wi-Fi hotspots. Some other important notes:
- Teachers will provide feedback on students’ work, but won’t hand out grades for the time being. - Regents are still on, but school officials are waiting for guidance from the state about how exams will be administered and scored. - Commencement for the Class of 2020 is still on. The district notes: “Regardless of what happens, Watertown City School District will celebrate our 2019-2020 graduates!”
