With no new COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County releases new info on quarantines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson county.
The 2 people in Jefferson County who tested positive for the new coronavirus, remain in mandatory isolation.
For the first time, the county announced the number of people in "mandatory quarantine," which the county said is used for a person who has been in "close contact (6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms of COVID-19" or a person who has "traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19."
There are 8 people in mandatory quarantine.
As of Wednesday, there are 170 people in the county who are in precautionary quarantine.
The county said "precautionary quarantine" is used for:
- a person who has traveled to one of the countries where COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms
- a person who had proximate exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, but did not have direct contact with the infected person and is not displaying symptoms
- a person who was tested, is awaiting results and is not a candidate for mandatory quarantine
So far, 303 people in Jefferson County have been tested for COVID-19.
There have been 106 negative test results and another 195 tests are pending.
