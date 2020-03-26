Armand J. Carrier, 86, of Massena

Armand was born May 31, 1933 in Massena, the son of the late Oliver and Dolores (Robillard) Carrier and attended school in Massena. He first married Helen Ward, they were blessed with two sons, but the marriage later ended in divorce. On December 5, 1973, he married Helen Dewey Ackley in Ontario, New York. She predeceased him on October 31, 2005. He later married Katherine I. Gardner Ayotte at their home on November 11, 2006.