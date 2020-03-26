Collon S. “Cobby” Slate, 86, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Collon S. “Cobby” Slate, 86, longtime resident of Philadelphia, NY, passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Born on April 13, 1933 in Lowville, NY, he was a son of Stanley and Lillian Peer Slate and attended school in Sackets Harbor, NY.
Cobby married Geraldine M. “Jerry” Downey on March 25, 1951 at the Theresa United Methodist Church with Rev. Myron E. Van Ornum, officiating. The couple settled and operated their dairy farm on the Whitney Corners Rd., for 55 years.
He was Lay Minister for the Philadelphia Methodist Church for many years and he also coached Pop Warner Football and Wrestling at Indian River Central Schools for 20+ years.
Cobby loved his farm and many horses. He was dedicated to coaching and mentoring young people through sports, school and the church. He could always be found volunteering at church and community functions. In his free time, he enjoyed camping with family, tending to his garden and flowers and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Jerry; seven children, Stanley and Barb Slate, Bruceton, TN, Stuart Slate, Casper, WY, Scott and Eila Slate, Watertown, NY, Lillian and John Dingman, Evans Mills and Alexandria Bay, NY, Collon Kelly and Vicki Slate, Cambridge, NY, Laurie and Brian Payne, Philadelphia, NY; three brothers, Joseph, Stanley Dean and Wilford Slate; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, a son Steven Slate in 1982 and a great-granddaughter, Eva Mae Faith Norstrom in 2016 passed away previously.
Services will be announced at a later date and time.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com
