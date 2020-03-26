Debra A. Bouffard, age 60, of Lisbon

She is survived by her husband, Armand R. Bouffard, of Lisbon, NY; her two sons, Chad Bouffard, of Queens, NY and Ryan Bouffard and his wife, Leanne, of Fairport, NY; her step-daughter, Yvette Vince and her husband, Joe, of Wingdale, NY; her mother, Leda Gould of Coventry, RI; her two sisters, Linda McManus of New Hyde Park, NY and Janet Mignon of Coventry, RI; her two granddaughters, Vera and Ellie Bouffard; five nephews, Terence McManus and Conor McManus and his wife, Kelly, both of New Hyde Park, NY, Sean Rooney and his wife ,Kasara, Dan Rooney and his girlfriend, Jessica Durand and T.J. Rooney all of Coventry, RI and several cousins. She is predeceased by her father, John Gould.