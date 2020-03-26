Dry & cloudy most of the day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We should be dry most of the day Thursday, but that changes heading into the evening.
Highs will reach the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies.
Rain moves in during the late afternoon and early evening and then taper off overnight.
Friday will be cloudy to start and then gradually clear by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
There’s a very small chance of rain Saturday morning and the rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
Showers are likely Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 50s on Sunday and in the 40s on Monday.
It will be in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with only a small chance of showers.
