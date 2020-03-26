Economic development recovery team formed in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency says it’s there to help.
Don Alexander, head of the JCIDA, described the COVID-19 effect on the north country as the worst he has seen and he doesn't think the area has felt the entire impact yet.
He led a meeting Thursday bringing together local, regional and state business and economic leaders to form the Jefferson County Economic Development Recovery Team.
Alexander says he wants to act now and let businesses, big and small, know there's help.
He says when the economy emerges from this, he believes it’ll be stronger.
"At the end of the day, I think we will be stronger, the economy will be whole. I think we will see an up-tick in the economy as things settle out and pent up demand takes back over again. But it's how we manage this crisis today as to what the future is going to look like tomorrow," said Alexander.
He says no business is alone and because his office is working from home, he encourages business owners to email him for guidance and where they can find loans and grants to get them through this. His email is dcalexander@jcida.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.