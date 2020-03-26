Great Lakes Cheese hiring 20 new workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The dairy industry can't be put on pandemic pause. That's why a cheese plant wants to hire now to avoid an interruption later.
The Great Lakes Cheese processing plant in Adams is hiring 20 new employees so production can continue as normal, despite any COVID-19 hurdles.
"In anticipation of potentially losing some workforce due to the virus or other circumstances that come up, we're being proactive about having trained people ready to step in so that we can continue to operate the plant," said Nathan Pistner, Great Lakes Cheese plant manager.
Not only is this good news for people seeking a job, it's important to the whole dairy industry across northern New York because so much milk is sold there.
"So if the virus got really bad and they had to shut down their operation, it wouldn't just be those 130 employees impacted, it would literallly be a thousand employees of dairy farms and agribusinesses impacted by this," said Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson.
The average consumer would also be affected.
"We are making food that's essential to the supply chain that can help grocery stores remain stocked," said Pistner.
For more information and to apply, call Penski Staffing at 315-788-5627 and specify that you are interested in Great Lakes Cheese Employment.
Hiring begins immediately and there is no set end date for employment.
