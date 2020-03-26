Great Lakes Cheese is hiring despite coronavirus shutdowns

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - While many businesses and organizations are laying people off because of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown, one north country company is hiring.
Great Lakes Cheese in Adams announced Thursday morning it’s interested in hiring 20 temporary, part-time workers immediately.
Some of the people would be general laborers – no experience necessary, but manufacturing experience is preferred – and others would be machine operators, for whom experience is preferred.
The cheddar cheese manufacturer says it’s offering paid training and is hiring for all three shifts of its 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week operation.
The jobs are being filled through Penski Staffing at 315-788-5627.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.