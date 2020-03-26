June E. Welsh, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - June E. Welsh, 95, Watertown and formerly of Adams, died March 25, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown. It was her request to have no public services. Burial will be private in the Rural Cemetery, Adams, NY.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams.
June was born January 16, 1925 in Carthage, NY, daughter of Walter C. and Mary (Parker) Rendell. Following her graduation from Adams High School, she worked at Watertown National Bank, Watertown National Bank of NNY, which later became Key Bank, where she held several positions.
She married Lansing E. (Skip) Devoy on September 23, 1945. Mr. Devoy died April 30, 1974.
She later married James Welsh on July 8, 1978. The couple lived in Adams all their married life. Mr. Welsh died October 7, 1990.
In 1993 she moved to Henry Keep Apartments in Watertown, where she lived before entering Samaritan Keep Home in December 2019.
June spent several winters in Florida.
She is survived by a granddaughter Kristen, Tecumseh, OK; a stepson James R. Welsh, Chester, VA; several nieces and nephews, among who is Gerald Rendell of Adams who has looked after June for several years; and her companion of several years Ford Gotham, Watertown.
She is predeceased by a son John E. Devoy, who died March 18, 2015, an infant son William C. Devoy who died in 1950, a brother and sister in law Robert C. and Myrtle Rendell, sister and brother in law Marguerite and Howard Switzer, and a step daughter Jean Ransome.
June enjoyed playing cards, dancing and walking.
She was a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Adams, the Don Rounds American Legion Post 586 Auxilary, a life member of the Black River Fiddlers and a past member of the South Jefferson VFW Post 5344 Auxilary.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Rohde Center, 2 East Church Street, Adams, NY 13605 or the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 40 East Church Street, Adams, NY 13605.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
