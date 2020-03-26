Leo C. Greenlow, 65, of Lowville

Leo was born on May 30, 1954 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Leo Greenlow Sr. and Luella B. Crouse Greenlow. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1973. He worked as a short order cook for area restaurants, including Longway’s in Watertown. He enjoyed playing pool and golf. He stayed with his late cousin, Joyce Crouse for may years after his mother passed, until he entered the nursing home.