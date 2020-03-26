Leo C. Greenlow, 65, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -Leo C. Greenlow, 65 formerly River Street, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where he has resided for the past two years.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will held in the spring in Beaches Bridge Cemetery, Watson. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by several cousins.
Leo was born on May 30, 1954 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Leo Greenlow Sr. and Luella B. Crouse Greenlow. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1973. He worked as a short order cook for area restaurants, including Longway’s in Watertown. He enjoyed playing pool and golf. He stayed with his late cousin, Joyce Crouse for may years after his mother passed, until he entered the nursing home.
