CHASE MILL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret Eloise Cole, age 91, of Chase Mills, went to be with her Lord on March 25, 2010.
Margaret was born on March 22, 1929 in the Town of Edwards to the late Ivan M. and Eva F. (Law) Davis. She went to school at the Pleasant Valley School House in Edwards. After high school, she attended Cornell University for two years and then received her Bachelor’s Degree from Empire State College. She had a strong love for learning and that trait carried all the way through her life.
She married Kenneth D. Cole on January 3, 1948 at the Hermon Methodist Parsonage with Rev. Roy Flint officiating. Together, she and Kenneth owned and operated Cole Family Farm. Ken passed away on January 3, 1992.
Margaret also worked at the New York State Hospital at the Northwood Manor in Ogdensburg. She was very active in the Relay for Life, taking part in the “Terminator Team”. She was a former member of the 4-H and the Grange. She owned Blue Heron Patchwork and was very talented. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, wood working and wood finishing and ceramics. She also loved country music, was an avid reader, really had a love for books and was very well read.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel and Jerrilyn Cole of Dekalb Jct. and Kenneth Cole “Andy” of Ontario, NY; a foster son, Frederick Davis of Chase Mills; a sister-in-law Marjorie Davis of Edwards; 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband; parents; a daughter, Lucy Allen and a brother, Eugene Davis.
There will be visitation and a memorial service for Margaret at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in her memory may be made to SUNY Potsdam Relay for Life, Team Hopeful Heroes, c/o Denise Furnace, 49 Marie St., Massena, NY 13662 or to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.