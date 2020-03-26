Margaret Eloise Cole, age 91, of Chase Mills

Margaret also worked at the New York State Hospital at the Northwood Manor in Ogdensburg. She was very active in the Relay for Life, taking part in the “Terminator Team”. She was a former member of the 4-H and the Grange. She owned Blue Heron Patchwork and was very talented. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, wood working and wood finishing and ceramics. She also loved country music, was an avid reader, really had a love for books and was very well read.