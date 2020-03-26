Ogdensburg city manager addresses rumor about city official having COVID-19

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city manager has written an open letter to the public about rumors that a city official tested positive for COVID-19.
Sarah Purdy assured residents, workers and visitors that they have not been placed at risk if they recently came to any city facilities.
"You probably have heard rumors by now that a city official has tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote. "Due to privacy laws I am not able to comment on this matter. What I can tell you is that the alleged city official has not been president in City Hall in the past three weeks. The alleged individual also has not been in any other city facilities during this timeframe."
See her full letter below.
St. Lawrence County announced Thursday that it now has 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The county had not released updated numbers as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.