Sackets Harbor holds parade for boy’s 5th birthday

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - One little man in Sackets Harbor got a big birthday surprise Wednesday.
Five year old Lincoln Streif was smiling ear to ear while watching a parade of fire trucks and cars drive by.
It was all to wish him a happy 5th birthday.
Members of the community captured the moment on camera and sent it to us.
Lincoln's parents say he was upset he couldn't celebrate his birthday like normal with a party or a dinner out, but the village came together and made this birthday one to remember.
"It was just overwhelming. The amount of just kindness and selflessness and the fact that people would just stop whatever they were doing. I mean, everybody's lives have been turned upsidedown. Even though we are in this situation, we can still make things great," said Christin Streif, Lincoln mother.
"Thank you," said Lincoln.
