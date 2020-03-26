SLHS Temporarily Suspends Some Services

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System has temporarily closed down many of its services outside the three hospitals it operates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SLHS operates Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals along with several clinics and other offices.
These services are suspended, but their phones are still active:
- Brasher Falls Primary Care: 315-389-5181
- Colton Primary Care: 315-262-2287
- DeKalb Junction Health Center: 315-347-3830
- Edwards Health Center: 315-562-1055
- Norfolk Primary Care: 315-384-4881
- Potsdam Dermatology: 315-265-6800
The services are also suspended:
- After-Hours Clinic at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton
- Imaging/MRI at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton
- Family Practice Offices of Dr. Rajagopal and Dr. Pathmalingam at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton
- Physical Therapy at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton
- Leroy Outpatient Center, Potsdam, first floor ambulatory surgeries
- Canton-Potsdam Hospital Sleep Medicine Center
