SLHS Temporarily Suspends Some Services
Medical response to COVID-19 (Source: MGN Online)
March 26, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 10:09 AM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System has temporarily closed down many of its services outside the three hospitals it operates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLHS operates Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals along with several clinics and other offices.

These services are suspended, but their phones are still active:

- Brasher Falls Primary Care: 315-389-5181

- Colton Primary Care: 315-262-2287

- DeKalb Junction Health Center: 315-347-3830

- Edwards Health Center: 315-562-1055

- Norfolk Primary Care: 315-384-4881

- Potsdam Dermatology: 315-265-6800

The services are also suspended:

- After-Hours Clinic at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton

- Imaging/MRI at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton

- Family Practice Offices of Dr. Rajagopal and Dr. Pathmalingam at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton

- Physical Therapy at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton

- Leroy Outpatient Center, Potsdam, first floor ambulatory surgeries

- Canton-Potsdam Hospital Sleep Medicine Center

