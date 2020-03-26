St. Lawrence University employee tests positive for COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence University employee has COVID-19. That’s according to SLU President Bill Fox.
In a message posted to SLU's website, Fox wrote that the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department notified the university Thursday about the confirmed case.
It's unclear if this person is the single COVID-19 case in St. Lawrence County, or if this a second case.
According to SLU, the employee, who is quarantined, did not live on campus and has been off campus since March 16.
County health officials will notify students, faculty, and staff who may have been exposed. Fox said those notified should contact their primary care physician for guidance.
Affected physical spaces will receive deep cleaning consistent with public health guidelines, he said.
