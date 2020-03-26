Want info about COVID-19 & more? There’s an app for that in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - As St. Lawrence County reports 4 of its residents have COVID-19, the sheriff has launched a new mobile app for citizens.
The app will push out alerts about confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
You can also find out where sex offenders live, who's in jail, submit crime tips and more.
“We have fast tracked this. My undersheriff and some of our officers have worked on this diligently in the last couple weeks to push this out,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe. “Because of the situation with COVID-19, we thought it was important that this is a very positive way to get a hold of the citizens of the county and let them know of any emergency situations.”
The mobile app can be downloaded free from iPhone and Android app stores.
