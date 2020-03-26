Watertown man held without bail after allegedly robbing Oswego bank

“We were able to bring this to a successful conclusion in such a timely manner because of the investigative efforts of our officers and the assistance from the New York State Police and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. The Oswego Police Department’s ability to review video footage from the new downtown camera systems; coupled with information sharing throughout Oswego County law enforcement was paramount in getting the suspect vehicle stopped within 40 minutes of this incident and the suspect arrested. This incident was a great example of the interagency cooperation we have here in Oswego County," said Oswego City Police Chief Phil Cady.