Watertown man held without bail after allegedly robbing Oswego bank

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 29 year old Watertown man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon in Oswego.
City police charged Cornell Neilly with third-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Neilly allegedly demanded money by passing a note to the teller at Chase Bank in Oswego.
Police said he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and got into a vehicle parked on the street.
State police stopped the vehicle just south of Mannsville about 40 minutes later as it headed north on Interstate 81.
The stolen money was recovered and Neilly was brought to the Oswego City Police Department.
According to city police, Neilly, who's originally from New York City, has 3 outstanding warrants and is currently wanted by New York State Parole for third-degree robbery and is wanted by the New York City Police Department for third-degree grand larceny and third-degree robbery.
Oswego police said a more in-depth investigation into Neilly’s criminal history and pending court appearances revealed that he has a substantial amount of open felony cases in New York City for the same type of criminal behavior, for which he was dubbed the “Burberry Bandit”.
“We were able to bring this to a successful conclusion in such a timely manner because of the investigative efforts of our officers and the assistance from the New York State Police and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. The Oswego Police Department’s ability to review video footage from the new downtown camera systems; coupled with information sharing throughout Oswego County law enforcement was paramount in getting the suspect vehicle stopped within 40 minutes of this incident and the suspect arrested. This incident was a great example of the interagency cooperation we have here in Oswego County," said Oswego City Police Chief Phil Cady.
“Unfortunately, thanks to New York State’s so-called “bail reform laws” the constant repeat offender responsible for multiple robberies known as the “Burberry Bandit” was allowed to walk the streets free and venture to Oswego to commit another robbery," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Neilly was arraigned Thursday and ordered held without bail in the Oswego County Jail.
