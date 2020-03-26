Yvonne M. Clark, 72, of Chase Mills

CHASE MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arrangements for 72 year old Yvonne M. Clark, a resident of the Tiernan Ridge Road, Chase Mills, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Clark passed away early Thursday morning at the E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur. Among her survivors is her husband, Thomas Clark Sr. A complete obituary will be published when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Yvonne M. Clark.