About average for the end of March

Friday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | March 27, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 6:39 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day may start with a few thin clouds, but they gradually clear to give us a mostly sunny afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-40s, which is close to average for the end of March.

There’s a small chance of rain early Saturday, otherwise it will be dry and mostly cloudy.

Rain is likely Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Showers are also likely Monday, but it will be cooler, with highs in the mid-40s.

Highs will be in the 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a chance of mixed precipitation all three days.

