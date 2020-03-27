About average for the end of March

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day may start with a few thin clouds, but they gradually clear to give us a mostly sunny afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-40s, which is close to average for the end of March.
There’s a small chance of rain early Saturday, otherwise it will be dry and mostly cloudy.
Rain is likely Sunday.
Highs will be in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.
Showers are also likely Monday, but it will be cooler, with highs in the mid-40s.
Highs will be in the 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a chance of mixed precipitation all three days.
