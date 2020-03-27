Beatrice R. Bebee, 92, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beatrice R. Bebee, age 92, of Star Lake, passed away on March 25, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital.
Service arrangements with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Beatrice was born on September 11, 1927 in Chateaugay, NY to the late Frank and Dorothy (Files) Dashnaw. She was the widow of Truman Bebee who passed away in 1991.
Mrs. Bebee enjoyed playing Bingo, watching reruns on television and loved her jewelry. She also loved visiting with her fellow residents and friends, and used to walk to the Newton Falls Paper Mill just to visit with people over coffee.
She is survived by her Clifton-Fine Hospital family including the staff and residents. She is predeceased by her husband, Truman, a step-son, Robert Bebee, and her siblings, Freddy, Teddy, Frank Jr., Chuck, Betty, Jennie, Joyce and Helen.
Donations in memory of Beatrice are encouraged to be made to the Clifton-Fine Hospital Activities Fund, 1014 Oswegatchie Trail, Star Lake NY 13690.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.