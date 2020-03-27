Clarkson University employee has COVID-19

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school was notified on Thursday.
Clarkson says the person will remain isolated by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department until their officials have cleared the individual.
The employee did not live on campus and has been off campus since March 16.
Since March 13, almost all students have been on spring break. All classes have been online since the semester resumed on March 23 with a very limited number of students living on campus.
The county Public Health Department will notify any students, faculty, staff and community members who may have been exposed and will give further guidance.
