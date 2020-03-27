County Office for the Aging offers assistance during pandemic

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging wants people to know they’re there to help.
“That is exactly what our mission is, to help older adults, and that’s never been more important than right now,” director Andrea Montgomery said.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.
She gives some advice to older adults about the coronavirus outbreak and outlines some of the services her agency offers.
You can find out more by calling 315-386-4730 or you can visit stlawco.org.
