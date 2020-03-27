COVID-19 Friday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people testing positive COVID-19 in the north country climbed to 11 on Friday.
Jefferson County said it now has 5 confirmed cases, while St. Lawrence County reported 6 of its residents have tested positive.
One of the people who tested positive is a Clarkson University employee.
Meanwhile, Lewis County remains the only county in the north country with no confirmed COVID-19.
New York continues to lead the nation in the number of cases.
So far, more than 44,000 New Yorkers have tested positive. More than 6,400 are currently hospitalized, nearly 1,600 of which are in intensive care.
The number of deaths has climbed to 519, up from 385 on Thursday.
Some people with COVID-19 need ventilators. We spoke with officials at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center about what the machines do and how they help.
The union representing state corrections officers says not enough is being done to protect them and inmates from COVID-19.
If you’re thinking about getting a seasonal rental this year, think again. That comes from Jefferson County officials as “snowbirds” start making their way back to the north country.
SUNY Potsdam and Canton announced Friday that they’re postponing their 2020 graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are concerns the Amish may not be getting the word on COVID-19. That’s why local officials are taking extra steps to inform the Amish community.
The Watertown Family YMCA may be closed, but that doesn’t mean the Y has stopped working. This week, the organization has started rolling out video courses ranging from physical exercise to STEM, that’s science, technology, engineering and math, activities.
Even though high school winter sports championships have been called off due to COVID-19, the celebrations continue in Lowville where the basketball team had a great shot of bringing back a state title.
