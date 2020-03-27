Debra A. Bouffard, age 60, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Debra A. Bouffard, age 60, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home in Lisbon surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will take place at Cypress Hills Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY on Monday, March 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Armand R. Bouffard, of Lisbon, NY; her two sons, Chad Bouffard, of Queens, NY and Ryan Bouffard and his wife, Leanne, of Fairport, NY; her step-daughter, Yvette Vinci and her husband, Joe, of Wingdale, NY; her mother, Leda Gould of Coventry, RI; her two sisters, Linda McManus of New Hyde Park, NY and Janet Mignon of Coventry, RI; her two granddaughters, Vera and Ellie Bouffard; five nephews, Terence McManus and Conor McManus and his wife, Kelly, both of New Hyde Park, NY, Sean Rooney and his wife ,Kasara, Dan Rooney and his girlfriend, Jessica Durand and T.J. Rooney all of Coventry, RI and several cousins. She is predeceased by her father, John Gould.
Debra was born on February 28, 1960, in Rosedale, NY, the daughter of the late John Gould and Leda (Casarella) Gould. She graduated from Springfield Gardens High School. Debra married Armand R. Bouffard on May 21st, 1983 at Christ Lutheran Church in Rosedale, NY. Debra first began her career as a Corrections Officer at Greenhaven in 1980, then retiring from Ogdensburg Correctional in 2006.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and scrapbooking.
Donations may be made in her memory to The Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
