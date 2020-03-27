Getting information to the Amish during COVID-19 pandemic

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (WWNY) - No TVs, no smart phones. There are concerns the Amish may not be getting the word on COVID-19.
That's why farm by farm, mailbox by mailbox, Rensselaer Falls village trustee James Blackburn drops off flyers warning the Amish about the coronavirus.
“They don't have the same access to social media like we do...We just want to make sure that they are getting the information like everybody else and offering ourselves as a resource,” he said.
It's not just Blackburn who is concerned. State Senator Patty Ritchie sent out postcards that reached much of the Amish community Wednesday.
“Especially given how many show up on any given Sunday at someone's farm that they were aware of the information so that they could protect themselves and their families and the public at large,” said Ritchie (R. - 48th District).
Ritchie has heard from constituents concerned about the situation.
Blackburn, who's also a volunteer EMT, says it's critical Amish and all others be alert to signs of coronavirus.
“It helps us in the long run when we try to go to their homes at the time of an emergency because we just don't know right now what's going to happen,” he said.
On his ride Thursday, Blackburn found Amish aware of coronavirus. They had the same questions as everyone else. They also were trying to balance caution against their beliefs.
We stopped and talked to one Amish farmer cutting fence posts. He had heard about the coronavirus. He was concerned. At the same time he made it known to us that it's very important for Amish people to worship together.
Other agencies have also been getting the word out.
St. Lawrence County Public Health has put out a letter to the Amish that is being handed out at health clinics they use.
