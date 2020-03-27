Grace E. Bowles, 90, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Grace E. Bowles, 90, longtime resident of Alexandria Bay, passed away Thursday morning, March 26th, at the Samaritan Keep Home, in Watertown, where she had been a resident since December of 2014.
She was born October 15, 1929 in Pierrepont, NY, daughter of Jay Claude and Ethel Crary Aldous. She graduated from Herman High School and attended JCC. She married Jack Bowles in 1956. Mr. Bowles passed away in May of 1992.
Grace worked for many years for the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority at Boldt Castle, retiring in 2012. She had also work at Edgewood Resort.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, loved blue grass music and square dancing, and was an adamant patriot of the United States of America.
She is survived by her son Jay C. Bowles, Panama City, FL, a daughter, Linda Flinn, Alexandria Bay, a sister, Muriel Patton, Herman, NY, six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sharry Murray, in 2019, a brother, Melbern Aldous, and three grandsons, Johnathan Murray, Luke Bowles, and Logan Flinn.
She will be buried in Barnes Settlement Cemetery, next to her husband, Jack. Services will be announced in the spring of 2020.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.