Jefferson County has message for outside visitors, seasonal residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you're thinking about getting a seasonal rental this year, think again. That comes from Jefferson County officials as "snowbirds" start making their way back to the north country.
County Legislature Chair Scott Gray says with no current travel ban mandated in New York, it's inevitable for seasonal residents to make a return this spring and summer.
But, one thing the county emphasizes is to reconsider when it comes to rental properties from companies like Airbnb.
Gray says it's impossible to count how many people will come back to the area, but he says it's important for them to stay sheltered when they get here.
"Don't tip the cart over is the message to the people that are moving to the area. We know people are coming back because they're afraid they're not going to be able to come back home. We're just saying when you get here, heed the warning and shelter in place," said Gray.
Gray says the advice for residents to stay away from rental properties is to help limit the movement of people in the midst of coronavirus concerns.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.