Lewis County: no COVID-19 cases, issues guidelines for downstate visitors

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County continues to be the only county in the north country with no confirmed COVID-19.
County Public Health officials reported Friday morning that 64 people have been tested and 40 of those tests came back negative.
Officials are awaiting results for 24 others.
They said 28 people are under precautionary quarantine.
The county is telling visitors from the New York City area that they need to call public health at 315-376-5453 upon arrival and that they will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.
See the news release below:
