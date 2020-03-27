Lowville celebrates basketball team after stellar season is cut short

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even though high school winter sports championships have been called off due to COVID-19, the celebrations continue in Lowville where the basketball team had a great shot of bringing back a state title.
It's not the hardwood, but the Red Raiders boys basketball team is out on Lowville Academy's lawn, dressed for game day.
"We drove down to see it and I was kind of in awe for a minute - just all of them lined up," said Gavin Macaulay, Lowville Academy basketball player.
Parents and others put jerseys up after the team's run for a state title was cut short due to COVID- 19. The team had just won back to back sectional championships.
"No one told me this was coming. To see this, it's pretty cool. It shows the impact these kids have made on the community," said Zachary Shambo, Lowville basketball coach.
Although the Red Raiders are a little surprised by the gesture, Macaulay said, "It's a representation of what our community has been doing all season long. Everybody has been there with us the whole way and I think this is just another example of that. They have so much love for us and we appreciate everything they do for us."
The jerseys aren't just meaningful to the basketball team, they are meaningful to the school district and the Lowville community.
People have been coming to take pictures of the display.
"We needed a little bit of a boost, something to look forward to, a ray of sunshine and this definitely did it," said Rebecca Dunckel-King, district superintendent.
Even though next season is a long way off, the Red Raiders have plans to continue to make Lowville proud.
