Massena group sets up ‘Wellness Line’

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A group in Massena has set up a wellness line to help people cope with the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Given the anticipated length of this COVID-19 crisis, we’re paying close attention to and committing resources to the overall social and mental wellness of our community and ensuring that we can support the needs of our citizens,” said Mayor Timmy Currier said in a release.
The wellness line is being set up by the newly formed Massena Wellness Committee, which operates under Massena’s Emergency Operations Center.
Volunteers will operate the line 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The emphasis, the release says is to provide people “an outlet to connect with someone who has the resources and capabilities to provide support for those in need.”
It’s a way to provide social interaction for people, particularly those ho are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or lonely.
Beside the Wellness Line, the committee will focus on helping people such as the handicapped and elderly obtain the supplies they need.
The group is also working to put together a schedule of the events local organizations are having, whether on Facebook, on the radio, or some other virtual method.
People can call the Wellness Line at (315) 705-2811 or they can email massenawellness@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.