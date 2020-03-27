Rescued animals treated to donated fresh produce

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was enough produce to fill a pickup truck and then some. Garnsey’s Feral Acres in the town of Clayton got the gift of more than 1,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables on Thursday.
It was a gift Jeff Garnsey, who runs the animal sanctuary, says is a delight.
“For the animals, it’s a huge treat,” he said. “They’ve all spent the winter on mostly a dry diet, pellets, and corn, and horse hay.”
It comes courtesy of Renzi Foodservice in Watertown. They have more food on hand than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been doing everything we can to help contribute to other local organizations in our community,” Renzi officials said in a statement.
Garnsey says he’s still been able to buy food for the 40 animals at the sanctuary. But the gift will give the their budget a boost "by at least 30 days, I would imagine, because the food that Renzi’s donated will actually take the place of at least one full meal for all of the animals every day.
Garnsey says he appreciates the extra work it took Renzi to make the donation happen.
“It warms the heart as much as it does help with the animals,” he said. “It’s a huge boost for me, knowing that there are people who care as much about the animals as I do.”
