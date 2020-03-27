Richard L. Berghorn, 89, of South Rutland

He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Army National Guard from 1950 to 1951; he then served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1957, with the 61st Fighter Squadron as an Armament Systems Mechanic. During this time, he repaired all weapons from handguns to 30 MM cannons. He also worked in the Motor Pool where he repaired and operated various vehicles and equipment. He was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class. Through his various places of employment and his years of self-employment, he had acquired decades of experience as a truck and heavy equipment mechanic and truck driver. Fixing and operating engines, machines and automobiles was his passion in life.