Schools closed for at least 2 more weeks, governor announces

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Schools across New York will be out for at least another two weeks.
That’s as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise.
At his daily coronavirus briefing Friday in New York City, Gov. Andrews Cuomo said schools will stay closed until at least April 15. At that point, he said, the schedule will be reassessed.
Schools were originally scheduled to be closed until April 1, but Cuomo said because the number of case continues to rise, “it only makes sense to keep the schools closed.”
The number of deaths has climbed to 519, up from 385 on Thursday.
“That is going to continue to go up and that is the worst possible news I can tell people of the state of New York,” he said, but added that the news is not unexpected.”
So far, more than 44,000 New Yorkers have tested positive. More than 6,400 are currently hospitalized, nearly 1,600 of which are in intensive care.
Just a little over 2,000 have been released from hospitals.
Cuomo said the state is still scrambling to find the beds, personnel, and equipment it’s expected to need when the number of cases reaches its peak about three weeks from now.
The governor said experts predict the state will need 140 beds, 40,000 of which will need ventilators.
The state is asking hospitals to increase their capacities, is setting up 4,000 temporary beds from the federal government, is asking the federal government for 4,000 more, is asking the administration to send a 1,000-bed hospital ship, and is looking for other places that can become make-shift hospitals, such as dormitories, hotels, and nursing homes.
