St. Lawrence County’s coronavirus cases rise to 6

Coronavirus COVID-19 (Source: MGN)
March 27, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 3:14 PM

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County how has 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The county's Public Health Department says 2 new positive test results came in Friday.

All 6 infected people are in mandatory isolation at home.

The Public Health Department is monitoring them twice a day and contacting those who may have been in contact with them through an extensive interview to determine whether quarantine and/or testing may be required.

Officals said St. Lawrence County now has community spread of COVID-19.

Current cases have been identified from Massena, North Lawrence, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and St. Regis Falls.

On Friday, Clarkson University announced one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

