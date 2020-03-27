St. Lawrence County’s coronavirus cases rise to 6

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County how has 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The county's Public Health Department says 2 new positive test results came in Friday.
All 6 infected people are in mandatory isolation at home.
The Public Health Department is monitoring them twice a day and contacting those who may have been in contact with them through an extensive interview to determine whether quarantine and/or testing may be required.
Officals said St. Lawrence County now has community spread of COVID-19.
Current cases have been identified from Massena, North Lawrence, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and St. Regis Falls.
On Friday, Clarkson University announced one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.